Image example Kalu na member of President Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressives Congress

Former Govnor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu don collect 12 years imprisonment sentence from Justice Mohammed Idris of di Federal High Court for Ikoyi Lagos, Nigeria.

Dis na afta di court torchlight say Kalu, and two odas dey guilty of N7.65billion ($19.6m) fraud.

Di mata relate to di time wey oga Kalu bin govnor for Abia State although im later comot office to become Senator.

For di amended 39 counts, di kontri corruption police EFCC accuse Kalu and di two oda pipo say dem kolobi money wey bin belong to di south-eastern Abia state between 1999 and 2007.

Kalu na member of President Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressives Congress and na chief whip for di federal parliament upper house.

E no dey common for politician for Nigeria to carri conviction for head like e happun for Kalu case, although no be new tin.

See four oda govnors wey court don sentence for Nigeria.

Joshua Dariye

State: Plateau

Position: Former Governor

Conviction: 14 years imprisonment for 'breach of trust and money mago-mago' (N1.6 billion)

Date: June 2018

Diepreye Alamieyeseigha (late)

State: Bayelsa

Position: Former Governor

Conviction: 2 years imprisonment for 6 counts of 'money mago-mago' (N1.6 billion)

Date: July 2007

Ibori James

State: Delta

Position: Former Governor

Conviction: 13 years imprisonment for 10 counts of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering ($77 million)

Date: April 2012

Jolly Nyame

State: Taraba

Position: Former Governor

Conviction: 28 years imprisonment for 41 counts of different different crimes (N250 million)

Date: May 2018