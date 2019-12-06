Image example India goment data show say Police dey get average of 92 case of rape everyday for India

Police for India don shoot and kill four men wey dem suspect say rape and kill one young female vet for Hyderabad last week.

Di men wey bin dey police detention bin dey return to di site of di crime with authorities for early mor mor on Friday.

Dem shoot di suspects afta dem try escape wit di gun of di officers wey dem don tiff, police tell BBC Telugu.

But, human rights organisations including Amnesty International don call for investigations to determine if wetin happun na extrajudicial killings.

"Extrajudicial killings no be solution to prevent rape," tok Avinash Kumar, executive director of Amnesty International India.

Dem discover di burned ashes of di 27-year-old rape victim last Thursday - wey come make pipo para and protest say police no quick respond.

After di news of di killing break, di victim mama tell BBC say, "justice don happen", as neighbours begin use banger to celebrate, and thousands of pipo enta streets to hail di police.

Image example Di family bin feel say di polic no quick respond afata di rape and kill-kill of dia daughter

Women dey safe pass before for India?

Rape and sexual violence against women don be focus for India since di December 2012 gang-rape and kill-kill of one young woman ontop bus for di capital, Delhi.

But sign no dey say crimes against women dey reduce.

According to government figures, police record 33,658 case of rape for India in 2017. Dis one average to 92 rape case every day.