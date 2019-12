Mugabe leave '$10m cash' wen im die

Image copyright Reuters Image example Robert Mugabe marry Grace wey be 41 years im junior for 1996

Zimbabwe late President Robert Mugabe leave $10m (£7.7m) inside bank and several properties for di capital, Harare, according to di state-owned Herald newspaper.

Mugabe, wey die for September at di age of 95, no leave any will, dis wan make sabi pipo, legal authorities to call for meeting dis week to appoint pesin wey go execute di will di tori pipo tok.

Na di ex-president daughter, Bona Chikowore, write to di Master of High Court for October, wia she list di tins wey dey her father estate as including $10m for local bank, four houses for Harare in addition to im house for villlage, one orchard and farm, di Herald report.

Im also get 10 cars, according to di the newspaper.

Mugabe rule Zimbabwe since independence for 1980 as prime minister and president, before dem force am comot power for 2017.

Im second wife, Grace Mugabe, and four children wey dey alive. Under Zimbabwean law, go inherit im wealth.