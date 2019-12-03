Buhari tear rubber comot made-in-Nigeria armour vehicles for Kaduna

Image copyright Twitter/@BashirAhmaad

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday for Kaduna, North West of di kontri, tear rubber comot made-in-Nigeria Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles for Nigerian Army counter-terrorism and oda operations afor di kontri.

Na di Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, (DICON) produce di vehicle wey dem call Ezugwu MRAP. Di president launch di vehicles for di opening ceremony of di 2019 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference.

President Buhari for di event, praise di efforts of di Nigerian Armed Forces in fighting terrorists and di insurgency for di on-going operations inside North East.

Di president promise say im administration go ontinue to dey support di military to achieve dia goals im add say dia welfare and dat of dia families go also be top priority.

Image copyright Twitter/@BashirAhmad Image example Di made-in-Nigeria Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle

''I note di collaborative efforts of di Command Engineering Depot with relevant indigenous organisations to promote local content towards di development of our military-industrial complex.

''Belle sweet me say di production of Ezugwu Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles wey I go unveil today go join di infantry patrol vehicles wey dem produce earlier as testimony our efforts are yielding positive results." Di president tok.

President Buhari also salute military personnel wey don pay di supreme sacrifice in defending di kontri.