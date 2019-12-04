Image copyright Other

Nigeria Federal Ministry of Power dey introduce new policy wey go allow power Generating Companies (GenCos) to dey deal directly wit electricity consumers wey fit afford am.

Wit di policy wey dem call "willing seller, willing buyer", soon customers wey get moni for pocket to pay for dia full electricity bill go just waka go GenCos to get dia light direct.

Dis one different from di existing system wey be say na only di power Distribution Companies (Discos) dey distribute electricity give customers.

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman say, di policy na to save di save energy and assist di GenCos get full payment for light wey dem generate.

So far, dem dey test run willing seller, willing buyer for two states for Nigeria.

Wetin be willing seller willing buyer?

'Willing seller, willing buyer' arrangement mean say customer wey want quality electricity service, fit go to di DisCos or di Gencos to buys light at higher rate. Pipo wey key into dis arrangement dey enjoy up to 20 hours of light evriday.

According to di head of corporate communication for Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, say, "no be evribody dey interested to pay extra for di service ey dem dey get. Some pipo still believe say dem only wan remain wit di current tarrif."

Individuals no fit get dis service as di target customers na community, business areas, industrial areas.

Oga Felix say, to get dis special service, e get different criteria wey di area wey want di light gatz meet.

For pipo wey dey residential area dem must get organise community. Dem go need to make sure say evribodi for di area get prepaid meter.

Di estate or area must get legal residence association becos dem go need to do plenty agreements wit di DisCos.

Dis na di same arrangement for companies wey dey business or industrial areas, unless di company na very big company wey dey consume from two megawatts and above of electricity.

If your company na very big company wey dey consume pass two megawatts of electricity evriday, dis go give you automatic ticket to bypass di DisCos, go directly to di GenCos to buy our light.

DisCos dey enta partnership wit GenCos to get special electricity supply for di willing seller, willing buyer customers and dis one different from di light wey dey come from di national grid.

Some pipo dey argue say dis kain arrangement na only for big man dem. But Oga Felix say dis no be so. E say evritin depend on how organised una dey for di area and how possible e dey to connect you area wit di source as dis one no dey for national grid.