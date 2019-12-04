UK patient wey travel go Nigeria 'catch' monkeypox

Image copyright Google Image example Di patient dey collect treatment for Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London

Dem don identify one patient with di ogbonge viral infection monkeypox, for di south west of England.

According to Public Health England (PHE), dem believe say di patient catch di infection wen im bin visit Nigeria.

According to di World Health Organisation, di condition dey similar to human smallpox and although e no too serious like am, e fit turn anoda tin.

Dem don transfer di patient go specialist infectious disease centre for Guy's and St Thomas' inside London.

Symptoms of monkeypox include rashes, fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and to dey tire

PHE and NHS officials say dem don dey follow di "rapid infection control procedures" and dem dey contact di passengers wey travel with and near di patient inside di same flight to UK.

"We dey follow up with those wey get close contact with di patient to offer advice and to monitor dem as necessary," na so Dr Meera Chand, consultant microbiologist for PHE tok.

PHE tok say most pipo dey usually recover from di infection within a few weeks, however di sickness fit worse for some pipo.

Di infection no dey spread quick-quick among pipo and di risk to di general public for England dey very low.

Dis no be di first time dem dey discover di virus for UK. Na for September 2018 dem record di first case for UK.

Di first patient dem identify with monkeypox inside UK bin dey stay inside naval base for Cornwall.