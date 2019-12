Image copyright LASEMA

Pipeline wey explode on Thursday morning kill at least two pipo near Glory and Diamond Estates for Isheri local goment, Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), say di oil pipeline wey dey inside Diamond Estate break come dey leak petrol and na im cause di fire wey dey burn for four different points.

Di agency conam say two pipo burn die inside di fire and dem don cari dem bodi go mortuary.

LASEMA pipo dey dey cari deadibodi of victim dey di fire kill

Di rescue team also cari man wey burn reach 70% go General Hospital.

Di emergency agency say fire service don quench di fire.