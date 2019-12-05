Image copyright Getty Images

Kano Assembly on Thursday pass law for creation of 4 new emirates for di states, di move go add four emirates to di single one wey dey on ground.

Na on Monday Assembly start move for new bill after court last month rule say di procedures wey dem use for di former law no dey good.

Commissioner of information for di state Muhamad Garba bin release statement on Monday say dem don re-send di bill to Assembly to create Gaya, Bichi, Karaye and Rano Emirates after di court order say make dem re-do di law.

Garba say dem hurriedly re-send to assembly because na somethig wey affect Kano pipo and na wetin dem need urgently.

Wetin Assembly add na correction to section 12 of the bill wey tok say from now on Kano govnor must send to Assembly to agree when im wan upgrade the chiefs to first and second class Emirs.

Na on 21 September Justice Usman Na'abba of High Court rule say action of di govnor to create new emirates no follow correct process.

Di Assembly bin pass di former bill to create di new emirates within one day.