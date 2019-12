Image copyright Facebook/Omoyele Sowore

Nigeria secret police, Department of State Services don release Omoyele Sowore, afta more than three months wey dem arrest am.

Di DSS release Sowore and im co-detainee Adebayo Bakare wey be di convener of di #RevolutionNow protest on Thursday evening.

Dis na afta Federal High Court for Abuja order make dem release am for di third time.

Nigeria goment bin arrest Sowore for August 2, 2019 say im plan nationwide protest against bad governance for Nigeria.