Image copyright WHO Image example Woman bring her pikin to collect vaccine for di ceremony to launch vaccination for Yaounde, Cameroon ((December 4, 2019)

Cameroon goment don launch campaign for chuk inject 3,278,422 pikin dem wit second dose vaccine for measles and rubella inside four days.

Measles na sick weh e fit komot from pesin to anoda and na virus di cause'am.

De signs na fever and small-small pimples for bodi wit catarrh for nose. Rubella laik measles di infect pesin, sabi pipo for merecin don tok.

Last moon, World Health Organisation (WHO) sound warning say measles di kam back strong-strong.

For strop de spread for measles, goment say pipo fit go for health centres, churches, palace for chuk de injection for dia pikin dem from number four to eight day for December.

Also some health workers di waka for quarters and some dey for schools for make sure say all pikin from 9-59 moon take de injection for de whole kontri.

Just now, Lagdo for Northern Cameroon na one of de areas wit plenti pikin dem wit measles inside 42 districts hospital. 14 pikin dem don die and deh register 42 cases of rubella.

Image copyright Richard Onanena Image example For di vaccination campaign launch for Yaoundé on Wednesday (December 4, 2019)

Cameroon health Minister Dr. Manouada Malachie say between 2016 and September 2019, de number for district hospitals wit measles epidemic increase from seven to thirty-four.

Dr Phanuel Habimana, WHO Cameroon boss don glad as kontri don add second dose injection for measles and rubella, say na big plan for stop spread for measles.

For yi, de reason weh measles no di finish na because vaccination for exact period dey low and deh chuck only 71% for pikin dem for 2018.

Image copyright Richard Onanena Image example Nurses dey wait to start vaccination (December 4, 2019)

Dr Habimana say, "goment, partners, civil society, oda sectors, we must work togeda for defeat measles, polio, and all oda sick weh injection fit prevent'am".

Cameroon na one of de four countries inside Central Africa weh e di struggle measles epidemic wit Chad, Central African Republic and Democratic Republic of Congo weh e worse wit 250,000 cases, 5000 pikin dem don die.