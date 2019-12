Image copyright Sahara Reporters

Nigeria secret police DSS re-arrest di Publisher of Sahara Report Omoyele from inside court room on Friday.

Na just Thursday night di Department of State Service release Sowore afta 124 days since im first arrest.

Tori be say Justice Ijeoma Oduku don adjourn Omoyele Sowore case on Friday morning wen dram start for court.

At first, lawyers and journalist bin try to resist Sowore re-arrest wen security men enta di court to re-arrest, according to im lawyer Femi Falana.

Di next date for di case go be February 11, 2020.

BBC Pidgin find out say di Department of State Service gbab am to file fresh charges.