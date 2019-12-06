We follow Dj Edu sidon to tok ontop im new show wey go carry am torchlight music from all of Africa, wey dem call “This is Africa”.

DJ Edu wey come from Kenya na DJ and radio host for BBC Radio 1Xtra, im torchlight di idea for dis new show wen go start on Saturday 7th of December .

E still follow us tok ontop how im see Music from Africa and Nigeria.

About di new show DJ Edu tok say “I happy say I dey launch dis new show. E carry evertin wey I like about African Music. Dis na new challenge wey I dey hope to take show and share di ogbonge tori, music and culture, wey dey come from young Africa wit plenty new audience dem”

Na Thursday November 28, 2019 DJ Edu trow one party for Lagos to take launch dis new show with fans and artists like Joeboy, Sheebah from Uganda, Simi and many oda artist dem.

Di show go premiere on Saturday December 7, 2019 for BBC World service.

Produced by: Ayo bello, Gift Ufuoma, Sara Tiamiyu and Usifo Omozokpea