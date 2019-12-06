Rivers State goment dey investigate 'cholera' outbreak for Andoni

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS

Rivers State Ministry of Health don confam say dem get report of acute watery diarrhoea for Andoni local goment since last week and dem don send dia Rapid response team and state health teams to go tackle di issue.

Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Caroline Wali tell BBC Pidgin say dia health teams also dey give medicine wey fit stop di diarrhoea along with oda drugs, infusions and oral rehydration salts.

She add say dem never get any new case but dem still dey investigate so dem no fit give number of casualties but dem don take water sample from wells and oda water dem for communities wey get any incident wey dem go use for dia analysis.

Di Permanent Secretary say dem also give health tok for pipo to observe good health practice to dey wash dia hands and fruits dem well.

Pipo fit don die?

Anthony Sunday Ngere wey from Ngo community for Andoni tell BBC Pidgin say dem begin see wetin look like Cholera since November ending and about 10 pesins both adults and pikin dem don die.

Ngere say: "Di cholera outbreak don touch more than six communities for Andoni: Afradigi, Eyada, Oyorokoto, Ngo wey be main land community wey get up to 45 communities and inside these communities many pipo don catch di cholera sickness wey go need di attention of di Ministry of Health officers because as I dey tok now, we don record up to ten deaths, both adults and pikin dem."

Ngere say di main palava dem get na say dem no get better water for di communities as na well water or river water dem dey drink.

Im also say make goment also provide better water for dem too to help check di sickness.

Wetin be Cholera?

Cholera na acute poo-poo disease wey fit kill sharp sharp if dem no treat am.

Most of di people wey dey infected go get small sign, and e fit dey treated with oral rehydration solution.

Strong case of cholera go need quick treatment with fluids and antibiotics wey dem go use drip give.