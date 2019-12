Abike Dabiri-Erewa dey vex for Amaechi attack for Spain

Image copyright Twitter/@ChibuikeAmaechi

Nigerian in Diaspora Commission hala on top di behaviour of Nigerians for Obodo Oyinbo as dem attack di minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi on Friday.

Oga of di commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa tok for statement say, any bad tin wey Nigerians do bad for overseas dey affect dia fellow citizens wey dey do beta work for dia.

Oga Amaechi bin announce for Twitter say some Nigerians attack am for climate change event wey e bin go for Spain.

E say, "some Nigerians wey don miss road bin attack me as I dey go for national assignment for one climate change event for Madrid Spain."

But e tok say di Spanish police help pursue di pipo before dem beat am or do am any harm.

E also tok say im dey fine as dem no hurt am at all. Im thank pipo wey pray for am and give am support join.

Dis no go be di first time wey Nigerians for overseas dey attack dia leaders wey go do work for obodo oyibo.

For August, Senator Ike Ekweremadu chop beating for Germany wia im go conference to meet Nigerians for diaspora, attacks wey di Indigenous People of Biafra, Ipob say na dia work.