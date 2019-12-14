Image copyright Reuters

Sudan former Presido Omar al-Bashir don collect two years sentence on top accuse of corruption.

Di Juge tell di court say Sudan law say any pesin wey don pass 70 years no fit go jail and Bashir na 75, so na one social reform facility im go go chill.

Bashir dey also face accuse ontop di 1989 coup wey bring am come power, genocide and di kill-kill of protesters before dem comot am from power for April but e neva clear weda im go face charges for human rights abuses and accuse of war crimes for Dafur,

During di sentencing dem pursue im supporters wey bin dey protest di trial say e dey political comot court.

Di corruption case na about $25 million cash payment wey im collect from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wey Bashir claim say di moni na part of di ogbonge relationship Sudan get with Saudi, say e no use am for "private use but for donation"

One of im lawyers Ahmed Ibrahim tell tori pipo, AFP say dem go appeal di judgement.

But none of di cases Bashir get for Sudan get link with wetin e dey face for di International Criminal Court (ICC) on top di kata-kata for Dafur wey start for 2003.

UN say dat katakata kill around 300,000 pipo.