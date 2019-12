Image copyright Sahara Reporters Image example Omoyele Sowore, bin contest di February 2019, Presidential election under AAC and e score 33,953 votes.

Di office of Nigeria President don defend di decision of di kontri secret police to re-arrest Omoyele Sowore, di Publisher of Sahara Reporters.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to di President say no goment go allow anybody to come out say dem go scata di kontri without do anything.

Di goment statement wey oga Shehu sign and release on Sunday 8 December, 2019, say Sowore na person of interest to di DSS - Depart of State Service (wey be di kontri secret police).

Sowore call for revolution to overthrow di goment of President Muhammadu Buhari wey pipo elect under democracy inside Nigeria on 23 February, 2019.

Dis goment statement dey react to how DSS dey treat Omoyele Sowore mata afta dem re-arrest on Friday 6 December, just 24 hours wey dem bin release from 124 days detention.

"DSS no really need permission of di presidency for all cases before dem go fit do dia work wey dey inside Nigeria constitution- wey be di foundation of di democracy of di kontri since 1999. Na wetin di statement add put.

On Friday DSS re-arrest Oga Sowore from inside court compound afta dem bin release on Thursday wia im don spend 124 days since im first arrest.

But di kontri secret police later release statement on Saturday 7 December, wey tok say no be dia men enta court to to re-arrest Sowore.

DSS insist say na Sowore guys na im stage di abracadabra drama wey bin happn inside court.

But Sahara Reporters wey be di tori pipo wey dey work for oga Sowore say wetin di DSS tok for statement no pure.

Oga Sowore dey face seven count accuse from Nigerian of treasonable felony and money laundering.

But Presidency say "e no suppose surprise anybody wey dey follow Oga Sowore behaviour and action to know say im go be pesin wey DSS go dey interested in.

Di next date for Sowore case for court go be February 11, 2020.

Nigerian goment bin file seven count charges of treasonable felony and money laundering against Omoyele Sowore for leading di #RevolutionNow protest to demand for good goment.