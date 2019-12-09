Di ancient fight wey dey attract millions of YouTube views

Imagine traditional boxing wey pipo no dey carry weight to learn am, dem no dey wear uniform and e no get any particular rule but e dey get pass 10 million views for YouTube every year?

Dis na di tori of Dambe- di kain boxing wey Hausa butchers for West Africa dey do.

Ova di years, dem don dey call am, martial art, and e don get popularity around di world.

Juliet Mafua from BBC Sport Africa waka go di home of di Dambe warriors for Lagos to experience di ‘ogbonge sport’.

Producer: Juliet Mafua(BBC Sport Africa)

Video: Chukwuemeka Anyikwa, Hans fanfon