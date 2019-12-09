Image copyright Bernadett Kurucz/Facebook Image example Gildas Tohouo (left) and im wife (Bernadett Kurucz) for Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, Douala, Cameroon.

Police don confam give BBC say di oga of one leading international shipping company for Nigeria and im wife suffer deadly attack from dia domestic staff for dia domot inside Ikoyi, Lagos.

Di house-boys use knife stab both di wife and di Managing Director of Maersk Nigeria Limited on Sunday night, but di woman no survive am, according to police.

Bala Elkannah of Lagos Police Command say Gildas Tohouo Tohouo wey be Cameroonian wey dey head Maersk operation inside Nigeria and Central West Africa dey hospital dey receive treatment afta police find am for wia di attack happun. But di attackers kill oga Tohouo Hungarian wife, Bernadett Kurucz,Tohouo.

Police don arrest di two main suspects wey dem say carri out di crime.

Olamide Oge and Ade Akanbi, dey tell police wetin dem sabi about di attack, as dem don chop arrest for Ikoyi police station inside Lagos, Bala Elkannah add put.

"One of dem na electrician inside dat estate wey invite im friend to come join am rob di man (oga Tohouo)"

"We recover di ATM card wey dem take from di house and one wallet wey contain some money wey dem also take"

On to wetin carri di suspects go di oga Tohouo domot - police tell BBC say; "One of di stories di electrician give na say im bin ask am for money one time wen he need money, and di man say im no get money but di electrician believe say im get di money."

Di electrician dey very popular for di estate and na him dey maintain dia light, and dat na di reason wey make di man and im wife open door for am because im knock on di door, according to police.

"E say di light get fault from di man box, so make him open door, so im fit fix am - and because dem sabi am, dem open di door for am, but unknown to dem, im no come to fix any light but to rob dem"

Police dey investigate di mata, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out.