Image copyright Twitter/@cibnigeria Image example Edward Adamu from Gombe State, North Eastern Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday choose Edward Adamu as di new Chairman of di Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Adamu wey be current Deputy Govnor di kontri Central Bank, na Gombe man wey go replace di outgoing AMCON oga, Muiz Banire wey from Lagos state South West Nigeria.

AMCON na di goment office wey Nigeria create since July 2010 to revive di financial system by making sure say dem resolve di non-performing bank loans inside di kontri economy.

But e be like say di appointment of Adamu dey casus 'gbas gbos for social media as pipo dey feel say na northern agenda wey di kontri president dey do wit dis appointment dem.

Tori be say na only on Monday 9 Decembet, di President bin appoint Muhammad Nami from Kaduna for North West Nigeria to head di kontri Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Nami replace Babatunde Fowler, anoda pesin from Lagos South West region wey just finish im first tenure for office.

President Buhari don alreadi send letter give di kontri Senate to confam oga Adamu.

Wetin dey make pipo hala be say within 24 hours, di President don appoint anoda pesin from Gombe state for North East Nigeria tput inside anoda big post for Nigeria.

Who be Edward Lametek Adamu?

Edward Lametek Adamu na Nigerian quantity surveyor, business consultant and leadership strategist. Im be di Deputy Governor of di Central Bank of Nigeria, di kontri central bank. President Buhari nominate am for dat role on 1 February 2018, to replace Suleiman Barau, wey retire for December 2017

Senate confam am for March 22 2018.

Before im appointment to di current position im serve as di Director of Human resources for di Nigerian Central Bank since 2016

Dem born Edward Lametek Adamu for June 22, 1959 for Kaltungo, Gombe State, Nigeria

Im go school for Ahmadu Bello University, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria, Wharton Business School, INSEAD, Booth School of Business, IMD Switzerland.

Edward Lametek Adamu na Nigerian quantity surveyor, business consultant and leadership strategist. Im be di Deputy Governor of di Central Bank of Nigeria, di kontri central bank. President Buhari nominate am for dat role on 1 February 2018, to replace Suleiman Barau, wey retire for December 2017

Senate confam am as CBN Deputy Govnor for March 22 2018.

Before im appointment to di current position im serve as di Director of Human resources for di Nigerian Central Bank since 2016

Dem born Edward Lametek Adamu for June 22, 1959 for Kaltungo, Gombe State, Nigeria

Im go school for Ahmadu Bello University for 1981 wia im collect Bachelor's degree for Quantity Surveying with Second Class Upper Division

Im still get Post-graduate certifications for Project & Programme Management, Strategy Management, Credit Administration, Knowledge Management and Human Resource Management. Im be fellow of di Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors and di Institute of Credit Administration.

oda schools wey im attend na Wharton Business School, INSEAD, Booth School of Business, IMD Switzerland

Mr Adamu start im career for Unified Public Service (UPS) in 1983 with di Bauchi State Civil Service. For di aim spend thirty five (35) years twenty five (25) out of am im spend for di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

During im years for di Central Bank, im dey seconded to di Gombe State Civil Service from 2008 to 2010 as di Senior Special Assistant and Head, Procurement Management and Due Process Office. E return to di CBN in 2010 and dem appoint am as Director of Strategy Management Department for 2012, afta one ogbonge selection process dem later deploy am to di Human Resources Department of di Bank ifor 2016 as Director

Im like to dey write, mentor and do Community Development.

Adamu dey happily married with four children, two girls and two boys.