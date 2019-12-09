Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zozibini Tunzi na di new Miss Universe winner

South Africa beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi na di 2019 Miss Universe winner.

Ms Tunzi come out top for di contest afta she impress di judges and fans through di different rounds wit her different outfits.

Miss Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson and Miss Mexico, Sofia Aragon na dem come out as runner-ups.

During question time Ms Tunzi say di most important tin wey girls need to learn na leadership.

"Na something wey young girls and women dey lack for very long time now because we no want to but because of wetin society don label women to be. I think we be di most powerful beings for di world," na so she tok.

Before now, Ms Tunzi bin don dey run campaign online wia she tell South African men to write wetin she describe as love letters to di kontri women.