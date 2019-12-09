Image copyright Getty Images Image example Out of all di military Head of State wey Nigerian don get, na Gowon tenure last pass

Dis week, Finland set record as 34-year-old Sanna Marin don become di youngest prime minister for di world.

If pesin tink say dis no be ogbonge achievement, consider say Marin na woman, wey don dey serve as Minister of Transport and Communications for her kontri since June 2019.

Some fit say "well, dat na Europe, e go hard for am to happen for Africa".

Maybe. But e no need be like that.

Dis fit be why one social media campaign for Nigeria wey dem call #NotTooYoungToRun start afta some pipo feel say di recent leaders wey Nigeria get, dey too old and because of dis, e hard dem to understand di millions of citizens wey dey under 30 years.

Pesin wey no sabi history well fit begin tink say all leaders wey Nigeria don ever get, old pass 40 years but wetin history tell us dey different.

Dis na three former leaders wey rule Nigeria in dia thirties.

General Yakubu Gowon (31 years old)

Dem born am on 19 October, 1934

Position: Third Head of State from 1 August 1966 - 29 July 1975

General Murtala Muhammed (37 years old)

Dem born am on 8 November, 1938

Position: Fourth Head of State from 30 July 1975 - 13 February 1976

General Olusegun Obasanjo (39 years old)

Dem born am 5 May, 1937.

Position: Fifth Head of State from 13 February 1976 - 30 September 1979

On 31 May, 2018 presido Muhammadu Buhari sign di 'Not too young to run' bill into law, wey reduce di age to become president from 40 to 30.