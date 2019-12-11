Image copyright Itonyo Matilda Mark/Facebook Image example 21 year old Itonyo Matilda Mark na year five student for di Faculty law and she from Kolokuma/Opokuma local goment area for Bayelsa State, Southern Nigeria.

"I no fit go inside di room but di men go inside. She bin dey for pool of blood. We get to bring our ambulance to carrI di body with di police go mortuary."

Na so di University Vice Chancellor take confam di suspected murder of Itonyo Matilda Mark give BBC Pidgin.

Tori be say dem find di deadibody of final year law student, Itonyo Matilda Mark for pool of blood with Stab wound, broken bottles and knife inside her off-campus house.

Matilda Mark na final year law student, for Rivers State University, inside Port Harcourt Southern Nigeria.

She bin go school on Monday 9 December, 2019 according to her class mates but by Tuesday 10 December 2019, na her deadi bodi di school authorities discover for inside her off-campus house around di main gate of Rivers State University for Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt.

Opuenebo Binya Owei, di Acting Vice Chancellor for Rivers State University, say di murder of Matilda Mark na big shock to dem and e dey pain dem.

Professor Owei tell BBC Pidgin say wen dem get report of di death of di student for her off-camp house, dem mobilise wit police from Nkpolu Police station go di house see di body.

Police don begin investigate di murder, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out.

Dis go be di number nine killing of women inside violent condition for di oil rich city of Port Harcourt since July 2019.

"Wen di school authorities contact di parents of di girl come tell dem wetin happen, di mama and papa of di girl break down begin cry", Professor Owei tell BBC Pidgin.

"E dey very sad. As mama and grandmama wey I be, di tin pain me. Di girl na final year law student wey dey in good standi"ng and go soon graduate. As a parent, wen you don get dat kain pikin, your mind go dey rest assured say you don get pesin wey go care for you wen you don old so for di pikin to die like dat dey very painful."

"We go support the family of di girl and we want make police do everything to catch di pipo wey kill her and for students of di school, we dey plan to do special lecture on personal security for all females for di school weda students or staff. But make students dey sure say security tanda well for di school." Na so di school VC tok.

'I still no believe say Matilda don die'

For some final year law students, dem never still believe say she don die.

One of her course mates, Utong Martins tell BBC Pidgin say since im know Matilda, im never hear any bad tin about her.

"Di tin still dey shock me because Matilda na my church girl wey also dey di ballet group. All of us bin dey together on Monday before she go and e no get any sign cos she no get any fracas with anybody so we dey shocked to hear say she don die."

Though police no let anybody go near, but we hear say blood cover everywhere for di room, broken bottles and one bent knife bin dey di room and di place scatter as if dem struggle, Martins tell BBC Pidgin.

Rivers State Police Command wey confam di incident say investigation don start to find out who kill her.

Her death dey happen just as di 16 days of activism to stop violence against women dey end and e go make di at least eleven case of femicide to happen for Rivers State in six months from July to December.

E dey happen about two weeks afta dem dig out di deadibodi for anoda woman, Charity Ohaka, from di well dem kill her dump inside for Rumuosi.