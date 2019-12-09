All di hotel managers wia dem kill some girls for Port Harcourt don enta court on Monday to testify.

One of di State witnesses wey give evidence for di murder trial for di prime suspect for di Port Harcourt hotel serial killings, Chibuozor Okeke say di suspect David West check into dia hotel with lie-lie name. Dis na as di trial start on 9 December, 2019.

David West bin chop accuse say im get hand for di killing of nine girls for different hotels for Rivers State.

Chibuozor wey be di manager of Ivory Hotel along Location Road for Oyigbo say David West check into room 313 as military officer and give im name as Kachi Tom Jonah and na for dia e pick im victim, Linda Warifa Samuel.

Chibuozor say na im director come identify am as Gracious David West as im bin don introduce imsef to am when dem bin dey chat downstairs before.

Di oda witness, John Inyang, manager for Venus Hotel and Bar for Woji road GRA Phase 2 say dem force di door open come discover Jennifer Nwokocha, anoda victim as she lie down for bed and im tie her hand behind her back, tie her legs and neck with part of di pillowcase and handkerchief.

Di manager for Brooklyn White Hotel, Dline Nyeche Sabinus wey also give evidence say, na carpenter dem bring to break di door of di room because di suspect carry di key comot after im kill di victim, Maureen Ewuru.

Image example David West appear for court for Port Harcourt

Sabinus say na from window dem look see di girl, after dem don knock di door tire. Wen dem break di door enter di room with policemen, dem see bead chain round her waist and white cloth wey tie round her neck as she lie down dead for di bed.

All di witnesses identify Gracious David West as im stand for di dock inside court as di pesin wey police bring come dia hotels as di investigations dey continue and im lead dem to identify di rooms wia di crime happen by imsef.

State prosecutor Chidi Ekeh say im get plenti witness but im just need to bring enough witness wey go actually prove say na di suspect naim commit di murder crime to get conviction for di murder case.

Di defence lawyer for David West, Vincent Chuku also say dem too go throw kweshion give all di witness so as to dey sure of di evidence dem dey give.

Di judge wey dey hear di case, Justice Adolphus Enebeli of Rivers State High court come adjourn sitting to 11 December, 2019.