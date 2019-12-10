Image copyright Getty Images

Ogbonge American musician Cardi B say she dey miss Nigeria.

Di music star do show for Nigeria for 7 December and for Ghana on Sunday 8 December wia she perform some of her hit songs to her fans.

For her Insta story for her official account Cardi B drop video wey she put Nigeria and Ghana flag come write "take me back to Africa".

For anoda post she caption am "missing Nigeria" but she no mention weda she dey miss Ghana too.

Image copyright iamcardib Instagram

Her second post wia she say "Missing Nigeria" don cause anoda Ghana v Naija war for social media.

Some Ghanaians and Nigerians dey yab demself for Twitter. Dem dey use di #GhanavrsNaija take tok about Cardi B post and many oda issues.

See some of dia Tweets