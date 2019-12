Image copyright Getty Images

Latest Afrobarometer report wey Center for Democratic Development (CDD) put together dey show say 4 out of 10 Ghanaians say dem no go vote if elections happen 'morrow.'

Dis dey represent 42 percent of Ghanaians who no want participate for election inside if Ghana for vote morrow.

After dem ask which party candidate dem go vote for if election happen the next day, 12 percent say be undecided about who dem go vote for, wey 19 percent no answer de question.

CDD say dem interview total of 2,400 adult Ghanaians between 16th September and 3rd October 2019 for dis survey.

Dem point out say from de data dem collect, majority of those dem interview declare dema support for ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over de opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

But one key thing be say NPP lose some 15 points lead wey dem get over de NDC from de last survey wey happen 2017.

"If we compared to 2017, de percentage of respondents who say dem go vote NPP reduce by 15 percentage points from 49% to 34%.

Meanwhile, de percentage wey say dem go vote NDC remain de same around 22 percent."

According to CDD, de latest Afrobarometer report record de highest percentage of people wey no wan vote for election inside since 2008 wey dem start dis survey.