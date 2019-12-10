Image example Yan Daudu for Hausaland na men wey dey dress and behave like women

Deputy commander of Kano Islamic Police Mallam Tasiu Ishaq for press briefing on Monday explain how dem take gbab 26 'Yan Daudu' men wey dey "dress and behave like women for Hausa land".

Mallam Tasiu tok say dia officers gbab di Yan daudu as dem dey celebrate di birthday of one of dia own for Badawa area for di state.

"We get information say dem dey hold party for one venue na so our men rush go dia go arrest dem. Na shame say pipo wey be men and good citizens go dey do dis kain behaviour, dey behave and act like women."

"We go keep them here until dia parents come, first we don preach to dem and tell dem to pray so if dia parents come we go release dem."

One of di pipo wey dem arrest wey no gree tok im name say na im friend invite am to di party before dem arrest am.

"No be di celebrant be my pesin, na my friend invite me come and if to say I know say something like dis go happun I for no come. Di celebrant jump fence as soon as e see Hisbah."

"Dem don preach to us, and we don pray 40 rakahs of salah (muslim prayer) since dem hold us, I regret wetin happun and I go stop dis tin by God's grace."

MK Adam na tok tok pesin for Kano Civil Society Forum and member for Human Rights group and e yan say as far as say those pipo break law dia group no fit help dem.

"Every society na laws dey govern am, and dis pipo wey Hisbah arrest despite say dem be our brothers, law dey prohobit their activities for Kano, so wetin i dey advise be say make goment find way to reform dis pipo so dem go become normal pipo."

Kano State don dey practise Sharia Law since 2001 and Hisbah get power to arrest pipo wey dey do something wey Islam no like.