Image copyright Twitter Image example FAAN say no be dem put up di sign wey say dem ban Uber and Bolt

Di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria don deny tori say dem stop di cab hailing service dem, Uber and Bolt to dey pick passengers from di airport.

Oga of Communications FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, tell BBC Pidgin say di message wey dey spread upandan ontop social media no come from dem.

Madam Yakubu dey respond afta tori begin trend with picture wey show sign with FAAN signature wey ban di private cabs dem.

According to Madam Yakubu, na di normal airport taxi dem wey dey fear for dia jobs by demsef put up di sign without dia knowledge for Calabar, Cross River state for south south of di kontri.

"Pipo get right to use any taxi of dia choice weda na Uber or Bolt, our hand no dey dat message," na so Yakubu tok.

FAAN also enta social media to say dem don bring down di sign.

Meanwhile before FAAN wash hand comot, pipo bin enta social media to begin reason di mata.