Nigeria goment don tok say no be big deal if anybody call president 'Muhammadu Major General' as e be say dis na rank wey im earn and nobody dash am.

Di presidency dey tok dis one afta Punch newspaper publish say from now on dem go dey call president Buhari 'Major General' to protest against im kind of autocracy and military-style repression rule.

Special Adviser to President Buhari on top Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina tweet say pipo dey in order if dem decide to call di president' Major General'.

Punch newspaper publish dia new decision for dia front page and title am-Buhari's lawlessness: Our stand-wia dem for write all di different reasons like Omoyele Sowore mata plus odas wey make dem draw conclusion.

For inside press statement oga Adeshina say: "One newspaper say dem wan from now on dey address President Muhammadu Buhari by im military rank of Major General.

"Nothing untoward dey dia. Na rank wey di President attain through hard work before e retire from di Nigerian Army. And today, constitutionally, im also be Commander-in-Chief of di Armed Forces."

E say all ova di world, just like as e dey for Nigeria, plenti retired military officers na democrats and dis no make those wey no pass through military service better than dem.

Oga Adesina add say "to address President Buhari by im military rank na anoda testimony to free speech and freedom of di press wey di goment don promise to respect and save".

Even di personal assistant on new media to president Buhari, Bashir Ahmed chook mouth for di mata and tweet say 'Major General' go forever dey attached to di president name.

According to oga Bashir, e say di president earn di name and na anoda form of 'RESPECT' if pipo decide to call am dat name.

E add say di name no go change di fact say Muhammadu Buhari na di President of Federal Republic of Nigeria till 2023.