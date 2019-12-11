Image copyright Getty Images Image example Carlo Ancelotti lead Napoli to second for Serie A last season but dem dey struggle dis season

Napoli don sack dia manager Carlo Ancelotti less than three hours afta im guide dem into di Champions League knockout stage.

Di Serie A club never win any match for dia last nine games for all competitions until dem flog Genk 4-0 on Tuesday for Champions League.

Ancelotti bin dey im second season in charge of Napoli but dem dey seventh for league table afta dia poor run of form.

Napoli finish second for Group E behind Liverpool with 12 points as dem never lose any match for dis season Champions League.