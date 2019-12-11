Image copyright Getty Images Image example President of di Republic of Cameroona Paul Biya.

Cameroon parliament don approve bill weh some lawyers and parliamentarians check say na insult and provocation for use official languages, English and French for all parts for kontri.

Last week goment table official language bill weh section 19 give pawa for state administrative authorities for use French or English for de whole kontri.

Also say section 26 di give pawa for judges and magistrates for try Anglophones and give judgment for French.

Fako lawyers' association for Southwest region say e mean say Francophone officials fit decide for carry activities for French and e go wipe out common law heritage and affect de population.

Common law lawyers bin strike for front courts for show say deh no want de bill for de two regions, parliament suspend de bill.

But for number 10 day for December, deh bring back de bill again and all law makers for Anglophone side no gree vote.

"We bin check say even if e bad how, goment go change some parts for de bill. Wen we tell de speaker for make changes dey, e just go wild, e no listen, and na so deh approve de bill", Honourable Mbah Ndam for opposition Social Democratic Front party mimba tori BBC News Pidgin.

Now e di show say goment don ignore opinion for Anglophones dem as e concern bilingualism practice, Kemende explain for BBC News Pidgin.

"For force French for mostly English-speaking regions and English for mostly French speaking regions, dia target na Northwest and Southwest regions", de senator tok.

De reason na say few Anglophones no fit force English for mostly French areas, deh go reject dem and even transfer dem back but for English regions we no fit doubt de fact say deh go flood de area wit French speaking magistrates, try pipo and write judgment for French, kemende explain.

Goment, through culture Minister, Pierre Ismael Bidoung Kpwatt argue for defend de bill say na for take action for proposal for de major national dialogue, reinforce bilingualism.

But Kemende say de proposal for national dialogue for de area for justice, bin bi na say make deh practice common law for Northwest and Southwest regions.

Barrister Kemende say common law go fit slowly die as Anglophone region no exist again wit di bill.