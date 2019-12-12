Image copyright Getty Images Image example Power distribution companies for Nigeria don complain about di outstanding money wey dem owe 2,000 former PHCN workers.

Nigeria currently no get light as electricity workers begin indefinite strike on Wednesday.

National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) bin embark on nationwide strike to protest di industrial issues for di sector.

For statement wey di union bin release dem say "di ministry of power fail to resolve some issues wey dey affect members of di union since 2013 wen dem privatise di power sector especially issues over 2,000 former PHCN workers and dia pay off."

Anoda tin wey make dem decide to strike na di unresolved issues around illegal transfer of union properties to power investors and some distribution companies deduction of staff pensions wey dem no remit give pension managers.

But on Thursday morning tori comot say dem don call off di strike and some of di distribution companies like Eko Electricity Distribution Company don "open dia offices for business".

Godwin Idemudia wey be Head of Corporate Communication for Eko Distribution Company tell BBC Pidgin say di distribution companies go bring light now as dem don call off di strike.