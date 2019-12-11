Image copyright AFP

Di Community Court of Justice ECOWAS for Abuja don throway di fundamental rights suit wey di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu carry go dia domot.

Na for March 2016 na im Kanu file di case wia im accuse di Nigerian goment say dem violate im human rights.

According to Kanu, goment arrest am, detain am, come torture wen im dey custody plus dem also seize im properties dem.

But Justice Dupe Atoki wey deliver di judgement on Wednesday on behalf of panel of three judges dem say di court strike out di case base on say Kanu fail to provide evidence of im claims.

Di court also conclude say im arrest and detention by di Nigerian goment no dey unlawful since im become threat to di existence of Nigeria as a kontri.

Di regional court also describe Nnamdi Kanu representation of di indigenous pipo of Biafra as something wey dey against di law.

Kanu lawyer Henry Dingba wey follow BBC tok afta di judgement say dia team go meet to reason dia next line of action.