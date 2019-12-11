Image copyright William Campbell Image example Dis na wen General Muhammadu Buhari, wen im be dictor of Nigeria just afta im over President Shehu Shagari for 1983

Aso Rock wey be di seat of goment for Nigeria still dey shock say tori pipo Punch Newspapers publish report of dai new editorial policy wia dem change President Muhammadu Buhari official title to 'Major General'.

Punch Newspapers also decide on Wednesday 11 December 2019, to begin call Buhari goment a 'regime' (wey mean say na military dey rule) instead of administration (wey be di one wey civilian dey rule).

Tori be say President Muhammadu Buhari don be military Head of State between 1983 and 1985 wen him be Army General so dis na him third journey inside di office of di president.

But 1999 Constitution of Nigeria recognise di 'President' as di main official title of di pesin wey dey occupy di office anybodi wey dem elect to lead Nigeria.

So BBC Pidgin decide to showcase di tins Buhari do as Military Head of State wen im be Major General for Nigerian Army, to reason why Punch decide to look am wit dat eye.

Wetin Buhari do wen im be 'Major General'?

Major-General Buhari na one of di leaders of di military coup wey happun for December 1983 to overthrow di democratic elected goment of President Shehu Shagari.

Buhari tok say di reason why military seize power na sake of say di civilian goment dey hopelessly corrupt, anoda reason be say im goment wan correct di economic kasala wey dey happun for di kontri.

Buhari military goment alias regime establish one Supreme Military Council, Federal Executive Council and one Council of States. Im cut down di number of ministries to 18, dem sack some senior officers for civil service and di police. Im retire 17 permanent secretaries and some senior police and naval officers.

Buhari break relationship wit di International Monetary Fund, wen dem ask im goment to reduce di value AKA devalue di naira by 60%.

On 7 May, 1984 General Buhari announce di kontri National Budget wia im decide to dey employ federal public sector workers, raise capital interest, stop capital projects, stop make state goment dey borrow, realign import duties, im cut imports, im allow make dem dey import raw material and spare parts wey dem need for agriculture.

Buhari's economic policies no make plenti pipo like am for di kontri as inflation dey for di military goment alias regime during dat period.

For im January 1984 new year speech as Head of State, Buhari say im go maintain and improve all di padi-padi relations with all di kontris and international organisations like OAU, UN, OPEC, ECOWAS and di Commonwealth of Nations. He tok say e go honour all di treaty obligations and e do am.

During Buhari regime as Major General wey be di Head of Sate, about 500 politicians, officials and businessmen na im enta prison ontop corruption accuse. Dem release dem afta dem give moni back to di goment and meet certain conditions.

Buhari administration decalre three decrees to torchlight corruption and control foreign exchange. Di Banking (Freezing of Accounts) Decree of 1984, make di Federal Military Government get power to freeze bank accounts of persin wey dem suspect say e dey commit fraud. Di Recovery of Public Property (Special Military Tribunals) Decree wey allow goment to chook eye for public officials wey dem gbab say e dey corrupt and military tribunal go try am. Di Exchange Control (Anti-Sabotage) Decree allow punishment for violators of foreign exchange laws.

Wen im be Major General, im goment establish War Against Indiscipline on March 20, 1984 to correct di lack of public morality and civic responsibility of Nigerian society.

According to Decree Number 2 of 1984, dem give di state security and di chief of staff power to detain, without charges, individuals wey dem see say na security risk to di state for up to three months.

Dem ban strikes and popular demonstrations for di kontri and Nigeria's security agency,di National Security Organization (NSO) get power to stop am.

Di regime put late afro beat singer Fela Kuti wen e dey go on American tour. Amesty international say di arrest dey illegal, Dem jail fela for five years but dem release am 18months later afta Buhari comot for goment.

In 1984, Buhari pass Decree Number 4, di Protection Against False Accusations Decree, wey dem scholars say na di most repressive press law wey Nigeria don ever get be dat.

In 1985, sake of economic wahala and crime rate wey dey rise, Buhari goment open border (wey dem close since April 1984) with Benin, Niger, Chad and Cameroon to speed up di 700,000 illegal foreigners and illegal migrant workers wey dem send comot from di kontri.

Plenti pipo na im criticize di military goment of Major General Muhammadu Buhari including Nigeria first Nobel Prize winner, Wole Soyinka, wey write book for 2007, call am "Di Crimes of Buhari". For di book e tok about plenti abuses wey happun under im military regime.

Before di 2015 general elections Buhari respond to im pipo wey dey criticise im human right abuse say if dem elect am, im go follow rule of law and every Nigerians go fit access justice and e go get respect for di fundamental human rights of everi Nigerian.

How Nigerians react

Nigeria goment don tok say no be big deal if anybody call president 'Muhammadu Major General' as e be say dis na rank wey im earn and nobody dash am.

Di presidency dey tok dis one afta Punch newspaper publish say from now on dem go dey call president Buhari 'Major General' to protest against im kind of autocracy and military-style repression rule.

Many Nigerian citizens react in different ways to dis mata.

The reported new editorial policy of the Punch Newspapers to address President Muhammadu Buhari as Major General in his official title and refer to his government as a regime instead of administration, comes to us as totally curious and utterly incredible. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 11, 2019

If addressing the President as "Major-General" is a way to denigrate him, in my opinion it is a waste of effort. Being referred to as "Major-General" for those who are in or have left the military is a thing of immense pride. You can't denigrate someone with that. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) December 11, 2019

Punch just rose to my favorite news media in Nigeria in 2 seconds! Retweet if you're in support of Punch against Major General Buhari! pic.twitter.com/5AmAvUZP3W — BILLION (@BillionTwiTs) December 11, 2019

Before, during and after 2019 election, PDP and its presidential candidate had called the President 'Major General Buhari' thousands times and it didn't stop Nigerians from trusting and giving their President another four years mandate. Calling him that will NEVER be a bad thing. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 11, 2019