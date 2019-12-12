How Nigerians, odas react to president Buhari visa on arrival for all Africans

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerians don begin react afta President Muhammadu Buhari announce say dem go begin issue visas at di point of entry into Nigeria, to all pesin wey hold passports of African kontries.

During di Aswan Forum inside Egypt, president Buhari tok say Nigeria dey committed to support di free movement of Africans within Africa and im come announce say from January 2020, Nigeria go begin give visas on arrival to Africans.

Afta di announcement, di Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of di Federal Republic of Somalia, Amb. Ahmed Awad praise president Buhari for dis decision.

But while some Nigerians for social media dey happy about dis announcement, odas no dey happy and some odas dey ask questions why president Buhari take dis decision.

Even for BBC Pidgin social media post, Nigerians and odas don express dia mind too.

Oda Africans say belle sweet dem as e be say Nigeria don finally agree to give dem visa on arrival.

Di reason for di ASWAN Forum na to address di link between peace and development for Africa and promote Africa-led solutions.

Na Egypt presido, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi launch dis idea as di Chairman of African Union (AU) and as pesin wey dey preach for post-conflict reconstruction and development to dey for Africa.