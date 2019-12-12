Image copyright AFP

Three patients die wen hundreds of lawyers attack one hospital for Lahore afta dem gbege with doctors.

Video show as di the lawyers ransack wards for di cardiac hospital, as dem beat up staff and destroy equipment.

As pipo begin panic, doctors and paramedics abandon patients and take cover, including those wey dey in a critical state.

Riot police fire tear gas to pursue di lawyers and dem arrest more dan 20 pipo. Officials say e take more dan two hours for dem to bring back order.

Di lawyers bin dey protest wetin dem say na di way hospital staff mistreat some of dia colleagues last month.

But e be like di final tin wey make dem para, na one doctor post for social media on Tuesday night, for wia im yeye di lawyers.

How di attack happun?

According to hospital administrators, more dan 200 lawyers wey carry sticks na im land Lahore Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) middle of di day on Wednesday.

Hospital officials say di lawyers force dis way past security, divide demsefs into groups, come begin dey attack departments and wards.

Image copyright EPA Image example Dem move some patients outside tdi hospital afta di lawyers land

Video footage dem share for social media showe as lawyers - wey wear suits and ties - dey destroy medical equipment and windows, some dey beat up staff and officials including Punjab information minister Fayazul Hasan Chauhan wey arrived di scene to try to restore calm.

Dem also storm di nurse dia hostel, dem break furniture and beat some of di staff, na so one official complain from di hospital tok.

Lawyers also damage some cars wey dem park outside di hospital and set at least one police van on fire.

Tori be say some of di protesters fired gunshot in di air wen riot police land..

Di Hospital say at least three patients - one woman and two men - die because doctors no fit attend to dem during di gbege. Tori be say di woman bin dey intensive care unit.

Tori be say di gbege enta anoda level wen more police land, several lawyers injure.

Officers later say dem arrest more dan 20 lawyers and file complain against like 250 ontop accuse of violence and assault.

Image copyright AFP

Wetin cause di gbege?

Di palava start to dey boil dey come among young lawyers since 20 November wen some of dem escort dia colleague go hospital for di treatment of im mama wey sick.

Dem enta argument with hospital staff and one doctor wey dey on duty, dis wan cause fight, but because di hospital staff plenty pass di lawyers dem overpower dem.

Both side filed police complain against each oda but dem no arrest anybody.

Image copyright EPA Image example Police fire tear gas to pursue di lawyers

But temper begin rise, and di two sides involve dia respective professional associations to pressure police to arrest members of di opposing party.

Afta authorities chook mouth, dem reach agrement on Tuesday for wia di hospital staff agree to apologise to di lawyers who also agree to withdraw dia complain.

But na dat moment, di video of one young doctor wey dey brag about how dem yeye di lawyers wey involve for di 2 November episode go viral ontop social media.

Di lawyers vex do meeting for di bar council office on Wednesday morning, wia many of dem decide to march decide to march go hospital about 3km (two miles) away.

Video ontop social media show one lawyer in front of im colleagues dey tok to di doctor for di earlier video to see di plenti lawyers wey dey waka come meet am.

Meanwhile tori pipo for Pakistan don give di lawyers wey involve for di protest bad mouth.