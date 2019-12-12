Bride fall inside well day before her marriage

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Thursday na di wedding day of di young woman

One 16 year old bride Fadima Abubakar fall inside well die a day before her marriage for Gajaja town wey Kano, northwest Nigeria.

Di accident happun wen di bride to be Fadima and her friends visit anoda house to decorate dia body ahead of di big day and na dia she fall inside well.

He papa, Alhaji Abubakar wey speak to BBC say di tin happun on Wednesday and na Thursday suppose be di wedding day but e come become mourning day for dem.

"She and di groom love each oda no be small and everybodi for our family dey look forward to di wedding na im dis tin come happun, as I dey tok to you, pipo wey come for di wedding na dem turn to mourners."

Di father add say dem still dey try console di beautician Hajiya Lami wey di tin happun for her house as she neva still eat since di tin happun, she be sister to di girl mama.

BBC also speak wit Hajiya Lami wey tok say wetin happun na destiny from God wey no fit pass dat day and time.

Labaran wey be brother to di bride tell BBC say di bride na originally from Babura Town for Jigawa and she come di town to prepare for di wedding.

Di husband no fit tok anytin up till now because of di grief of wetin happun.