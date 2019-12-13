Attorney-General of Nigeria and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami don take over Omoyele Sowore case from Nigeria secret police.

For inside statement by di Special Assistant to di AGF on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, oga Malami ask di Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS) to "quickly forward all di case files to di AGF office".

Dis move by di Attorney-General dey come afta di way di DSS handle Sowore re-arrest for court last week lead to plenti tok tok.

On Friday, 6 December DSS re-arrest Oga Sowore from inside court compound for Abuja, afta dem bin release am on Thursday 5 December wia im don spend 124 days since im first arrest on top dis mata.

Oga Gwandu say di request for di transfer of di case to di office of di Attorney-General and Minister of Justice come on di 11th of December, 2019 inside letter wey dem address to di Director General of di Department of State Services.