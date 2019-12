Image copyright Getty Images

Boris Johnson don come back to Downing Street as British prime minister.

Thursday general election don give im Conservative party dia biggest parliamentary majority since 1980s, e also give di prime-minister di mandate to "make Brexit happun" and take UK out of EU next month.

American Presido, Donald Trump don hala congratulobia to Mr Johnson on top im "great win".

President Trump tok say di US and UK go now dey free to strike ogbonge new trade deal afta Brexit.

"Dis deal get di potential to dey far bigger and more lucrative than any deal wey UK fit make with EU," na so President Trump tok for im tweet.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel don congratulate oga Johnson for di clear win.

"I look forward to our further co-operation towards di friendship and close partnership of our konries," she tok for one statement for Twitter.

European Council President, Charles Michel tok say EU dey prepare to negotiate free-trade agreement with Britain.

E also tok say di EU dey expect quick vote for di British parliament concerning Brexit. "E dey important to get clarity."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Johnson don prove say im strong well-well to survive crisis - as voters don give am fresh mandate as prime minister

Wen Johnson first move go Downing Street for July, afta im replace Theresa May as di Conservative party leader, critics point out say only 160,000 party members na im chose am for di job.

But as dem begin declare seats for di early hours of today, di Conservatives win dia biggest majority for Westminster since Margaret Thatcher 1987 election win.

Johnson tok say: "E look like say dem don give dis One Nation Conservative goment powerful new mandate to make Brexit happun."

Image copyright AFP Image example Johnson tok say dem don give am "powerful new mandate to get Brexit done"

Afta Boris Johnson bin win di party leadership, many critics believe say e no go dey skilled enough to stay in power but im prove dem wrong.

About Boris Johnson

For 2001, Johnson become Member of Parliament, representing di conservative-leaning district of Henley-on-Thames, near Oxford.

For 2007 im election as mayor of London make am dey popular and push am enta global stage.

As di eyes of di world turn to di city wey host di 2012 Olympics, Johnson come become like ambassador for di Games, even though no be City Hall dey organize am.

One of im most popular transport programmes na di so-called "Boris Bike" cycle scheme, wey im introduce for July 2010. Na evidence of im mixed status as politician and celebrity.

Johnson regularly dey promote di hire bikes by riding dem imself - e do am one time with Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Critics come begin tok say no be even im idea - dem say anoda Mayor bin don announce am before.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example London bike hiring scheme, announce before Johnson became mayor, dey popularly known as "Boris bikes"

Ahead of 2016 Brexit referendum, Johnson position on di mata no too dey clear - e bin write one article for newspaper dey argue say make UK leave EU - and later draft anoda one say make dem stay.

But he later decide to support make UK Leave, and dis mean say e go against im party leader, Prime Minister David Cameron.

Afta Leave win di vote and Cameron resign, Johnson make effort to replace am as Conservative Party leader.

Theresa May win instead - all oda candidates back down before di vote - but to acknowledge Johnson role as Brexit champion, dem appoint am Foreign Secretary.