Cameroon goment don propose 'special status' for Anglophones inside regional and local authorities bill.

Code for regional and local authorities bill also kam some moons afta national dialogue propose make goment speed decentralization special status for Northwest and Southwest regions for stop crisis.

Goment table bill weh e fit give Northwest and Southwest regions pawa for run dia own affairs for extra-ordinary session for National Assembly.

Normal session for assembly for discuss 2020 budget end and president Biya order for extra- ordinary session for number 13 day for December for shine eye for code for regional and local authorities.

De bill also kam some moons afta national dialogue propose for speed up regional and local authorities and special status for Northwest and Southwest regions for stop crisis.

Statement weh e di explain de bill, say Northwest and Southwest regions get special status for seka dia language, system for education and law.

Honorable Mbah Ndam, mimba for chairmen conference tell BBC Pidgin say e good as deh give special status for de two regions.

But, e wan see say common law dey inside laik legal system, make Supreme Court get civil law and common law units. Not de kana tin weh common law dey laik one subject but weh na whole body for law laik civil law.

If de system di give pawa for elect regional counsellors, premier for two regions, elect representative for councils instead, for replace goment delegates weh deh di appoint den e fain, Mbah Ndam tok.

De best special status na de one weh e dey for Quebec weh deh di elect authorities and house of chiefs as e bin dey before, de MP add.

De bill di kam afta language bill weh some MPs and lawyers vex say e go give state authorities pawa for tok and judge pipo for Anglophone regions for French.

Mbah Ndam say deh go still write for president make e no sign decree pass de language bill as law because deh di try make de bill kam back for second reading.

Separatists bin reject de special status but dat wan na dia own, Mbah Ndam tok as e say e no di preach separation and wan see say de special status protect Anglophones, give dem full rights. Also if dis special status fit give federation for anoda form.

For honorable Aoudou Mbaya, if some good tin for solve Anglophone crisis fit komot from inside de bill "ah go give ma full support, but if na camouflage weh e no go solve any problem ah go continue crusade for solution for stop killings, burn house and make pipo aka free for de two regions".

Code for regional and local authorities deh for 1996 constitution. Parliament get for debate de bill inside 15 days.