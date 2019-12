Chinese or Nigerian no foreigner for do retail business for Ghana – Prez Akufo-Addo

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana President Akufo-Addo say Ghana Union of Traders Association no make any mistake in dema interpretation of de law wey dey ban retailers from de local markets.

Until say de laws of Ghana go change, e be wrong say any foreigner go operate retail business for Ghana.

"GUTA be right…de laws of Ghana ban foreigners from retail trade for wana market. Pipo wey no be Ghanaians no fit sell for wana market top" President Akufo-Addo explain.

President Akufo-Addo talk dis matter during en encounter plus local media for de country today.

He explain say e no matter who de foreigner be, whether Chinese or Nigerian, de laws of Ghana dey ban dem all from retail business.

De Ghanaian leader also complain about how Nigeria close dema border sake of rice smuggling.

He explain say dema border closure affect like 300 Ghanaian trucks which lock up between Naija den Benin border.

"We for find better solution to internal trade than border closure" he add.

Tension between Ghana den Nigerian traders drag throughout de year 2019.

On over five occasions Ghanaian traders lock up shops of dema Nigerian counterparts who dem say no for operate in de retail market.

De trade war create tension between both counties who still no find solution to de issue.

Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo say he government go work hard say say dem fit enforce de law wey dey ban foreigners from retail trade inside de country.