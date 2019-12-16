Image example Na nylon and plastics products boku for di area wia di fire happun

Goods and property wey worth millions don pafuka inside fire wey burn factories for Ibadan, Oyo State, South-Western Nigeria.

Di fire start on di midnight of Sunday 15, December afta di factory owners and workers don go house, according to wetin pipo wey near dia bin tell BBC tori pesin Adedayo Okedare on Monday.

Nobody die inside di fire.

Di area wey catch fire na business area wey don tey well well, wia small-small companies wey dey do nylon and plastic plenty for.

Di factories dey around di Oni Memorial Hospital, off Bashorun MKO Abiola Way, Ibadan.

Tori be say di fire fit don start from one spark wey comot from electric pole of di Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) afta dem bring light.

When BBC go dia one day afta di event, business owners bin dey cry, dey throw body for ground because of all di tins wey dem don lose inside di fire.

Dem carri some of dem wey di tin really affect well-well, go hospital yesterday make dem stabilize and get demsef well.

Most of di owners na young university graduates, wey pipo say bin loan money to use start di business.