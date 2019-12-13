'Penis fish' show for one beach inside California

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Image of Urechis unicinctus, "penis fish" species wey dem see for East Asia wey resemble Urechis caupo

Thousands of animals wey resemble penis don appear for one beach for California, United States.

Di animals dem wey dey move na fat innkeeper worms, or Urechis caupo.

Although dem be type of worm, na "penis fish" pipo dey mostly call dem.

Di worms dey bury demsef inside sand, but recent storm uproot plenti of dem go land for Drakes Beach, about 50 miles north of San Francisco.

"Yes, di physical shape of di fat innkeeper worm get some explaining to do. But di fat innkeeper get perfect shape to live underground," na so biologist Ivan Parr tok.

Evidence dey say di creature dem exist way back 300 million years and some of dem live for up to 25 years, in add.

Urechis unicinctus, di species wey dem dey find for East Asia, na food wey pipo dey chop for some kontries including South Korea.