Image copyright Kamaru Usman Image example Kamaru Usman fight welterweight champion Woodley like say tomorrow no dey.

Nigeria Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, go fight Colby Covington for UFC 245 inside octagon for Las Vegas, United States on Saturday night.

Tori be say na three title fights go happun but na Kamuru fight na im be di main event of di night, sake of say di two fighters don dey eye each oda since.

UFC na di biggest competition for MMA, wia di fighters dey combine boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, wrestling and every- every wen dem dey fight.

Dis na wetin you gatz know about Kamuru Usman UFC fight with Colby Covington

Usman Kamuru

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kamaru Usman become di first African fighter to win Ultimate Fighting Championship title wen e beat Tyron Woodley for March.

Di Nigerian neva lose for im last 14 fights for UFC.

Im record na 15-1.

Usman get six career knockout win and one submission victory.

Dis na wetin Usman tok about di fight: Im say "If you want to be champ, you go show up for di champ open workout and try to distract dem, right? Why you show up for my own? Because im know say e go happun.

"Im know say I be di most dangerous guy for di division and im know bin want fight. So im don dey show imself no be today.

"I dey relaxed becos I know wetin I go do."

Colby Covington

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Covington recently suggest say im comments wey dey cause argument na part of character wey im dey play

Colby Covington na former interim champion.

Im record na 15-1.

Covington get four career win by submission and three knockout victory.

Di American neva lose for im last seven fight.

Dis na wetin Covington tok before di fight : "All di tins I dey tok na true, and if pipo dey feel one kind dis no be di (Ultimate) Feelings Championship na di (Ultimate) Fighting Championship, so I go do anytin to take sell di fight na wetin I gatz do.

"I dey real. Plenti fighters dey fear to fall .Me I know dey fear to fall becos I know say I be winner and I go continue to win."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kamaru Usman & Colby Covington

Tori be say Usman and Covington go make $500,000 each for dis dia fight.