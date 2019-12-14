Police confam say dem arrest 'Port Harcourt first son', Duncan Mighty

Image copyright Facebook/Duncan Mighty

Imo state police command don confam say dem arrest popular Nigerian musician, Duncan Mighty afta dem receive one 'warrant of arrest' to gbab am.

Tok-tok pesin for di state police command, Ikeokwu Godson Orland na im confam di arrest give BBC as rumours bin dey fly say some gunmen kidnap di singer.

For di statement wen oga Orlando carry come out, e say dem arrest Duncan Mighty afta one upcoming rapper, M2 write complain against am say e collect money and no gree do work wey dem pay am to do.

"Dis arrest follow one petition wey one upcoming rap artist M2 write. E claim say Imo state goment under di tenure of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through di office of di SA on Entertainment, sign one deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with oda top artist and sign M2 under YOUNG WEALTH record label wey be Duncan Mighty own.

"Sake of dis agreement di goment pay fee of eleven million naira (N11,000,000) to Duncan Mighty, But since im collect di money, e no gree do im own part of di agreement."

According to di Police, before M2 write petition, dem don first arrest Duncan Mighty and e confam say im do dat agreement and collecting di money but e come say e go only fit refund di money if dem cancel di contract.

Police say dem come later release Duncan based on say dem know am (self recognisance).Based on dis, di representative of di former Governor receive one letter wey cancel di contract so dat Duncan go fit refund di money, and since then dem neva use eye see am and all try-try to reach am no work.Police later add say dem later come receive warrant of arrest wey lead to di early morning arrest of Duncan.

According to one post for Duncan Mighty Instagram, e suppose to dey Owerri, Imo state to perform for one show wey dey shelle 13th and 14th of December.