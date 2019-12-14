Image copyright Getty Images

Miss World Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh don win di 69th edition of di Miss World pageant.

23 year-old Toni-Ann na Women studies and Psychology student wey wan become medical doctor for future.

Di pageant wey happun on Saturday, 14 December for London, see women from around di world compete for di ogbonge title.

Peter Andre and former Miss World Megan Young na im host di competition.

The three-hour broadcast show how di contestants show off all dia hard work and skills, including di synchronised dance routine dem do.

Nigeria dey among di top five of Miss World 2019

Miss World Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh wow di audience with her amazing voice wen she sing Whitney Houston classic song, I Have Nothing.

Di beauty queen wear one ogbonge silver dress to use take her final walk afta Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce De Leon crown am.

France carry second while India carry third spot. Meanwhile Brazil and Nigeria bin also dey di top five positions.

Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh and her mama dey cry afta she win di crown

Toni-Ann Miss World moment dey come just one week afta South Africa Zozibini Tunzi take di title of Miss Universe 2019.