Nigeria Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman knock out Colby Covington on Sunday morning to retain im welterweight title for di UFC 245.

Di fight happun for di T-Mobile Arena inside Las Vegas , United States of America.

Dis ogbonge fight wey bin suppose to happun June 8, na Kamaru first fight since March wen im beat Tyron Woodley for di same venue.

Kamaru Usman na di first African fighter to win Ultimate Fighting Championship title.