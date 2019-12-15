Image copyright Getty Images, Wikipedia

Former military President of Nigeria, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida don come out tok say rumour of im death no true.

Tok-tok pesin to IBB, Kassim Afegbua tell BBC say tok of di retired General death dey "laughable".

On Sunday, rumour begin fly upandan for social media say IBB don die sotay even im wikipedia page also show say e die on 15 December 2019.

Oga Afegbua add say "dis na di third time wey such tori of IBB death go happun for 2019."

Im also release statement wey describe dis kind rumour as part of wetin di "fake news bill" wey Nigeria Senate dey reason suppose torchlight.