#BoycottNetflix dey trend for twitter as pipo dey para ontop one new movie by di feem giant, 'The First Temptation of Christ'.

Tori be say ova one million Netflix subscribers wey di feem don vex don sign petition for Netflix to stop to dey stream di comedy special, ontop accuse say di comedy "seriously offend Christians."

Wetin di movie dey about? (Spoilers dey oh)

Di movie wey be comedy special na from di Brazil-based YouTube group wey dem dey call Porta dos Fundos (wey mean backdoor for English), na 46-minute funny feem wey show as Jesus reunite with Mary and Joseph for dia home.

Di feem start with three 'wise men' wey dey try to find Jesus by following di North Star.

Afta dem lose dia way tire, dem finally find di house of Mary and Joseph. Mary and Joseph dey plan surprise birthday party for Jesus wey don dey for desert for 40 days.

Dia plan na to throw surprise party to celebrate Jesus 30 years birthday.

Jesus finally return from di desert afta 40 days with im male friend, Orlando.

Di movie suggest say Jesus get gay relationship with Orlando. But Jesus try to deny am say im and Orlando na just friends. Orlando later sing one song wey resemble Jingle Bell ontop electronic keyboard wey God give Jesus.

E end di song say im see di "size" of Jesus' "huge power" for di "heat of the desert," some say dis wwan imply say dey dey engage in gay sex for di desert.

Joseph, Mary, and God come reveal to Jesus say im be di Son of God. Jesus protest, say im dream na to become a juggler (Entertainer wey dey throw tins up and catch dem).

For di end, Orlando reveal imself as Lucifer, wey tempt Jesus for di desert and bin dey plan to make am lose im calling as di Son of God.

How pipo react

Many pipo don react since di movie drop dis month including pastors and advocates.

Meanwhile Netflix never officially respond to di complains.