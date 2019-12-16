Image copyright Getty Images

Manchester City go face Real Madrid while reigning champions Liverpool go play Atletico Madrid for di round of 16 of dis season Champions League.

Chelsea go take on Bayern Munich for repeat of di 2012 final wey di Blues win while Tottenham go face RB Leipzig.

Oda big big matches go see Borussia Dortmund play Paris St-Germain and Napoli go take on Barcelona.

First legs of di draw go hold on 18, 19, 25 and 26 February while di second legs go shele on 10, 11, 17 and 18 March, 2020.

Dis season final go happun on 30 May for di Ataturk Stadium for Istanbul, si ground wia Liverpool come from three goals down to win di 2005 Champions League against AC Milan.

Full draw

Dis na di full draw for di Champions League last-16 stage.