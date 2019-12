Court adjourn case for seven soldier weh deh bin kill mami and pikin dem for far North Cameroon, den decide say de case no go bi open for public again.

Colonel Mbezoa Abega Epse Eko Eko military court president take dis decision afta goment lawyers bin request say make de case komot from open court go for chambers.

But, de soldiers dia lawyer Me Mbeng Sylvestre tell BBC News Pidgin say e no laik dis decision.

"For komot de case for open court na fear say deh some revelations fit komot for hearing weh deh no wan public for hear", Mbeng tok.

For 2018, video komot for social media how soldiers take two mami wit dia pikin dem go shoot'am, say deh get connection wit Boko Haram.

Cameroon goment bin first deny say de shooting no bi for Cameroon, afta investigate for BBC goment say deh lock de soldiers weh deh suspect say deh kill mami and pikin dem.

De seven suspects as deh dey for list for front court na, Fabassou Etienne, Bitouala Ciriaque Hilaire, Godwe Mana Didier, Manasse Djakobei Johnathan, Tchanga Chiengang Jean B, Donassou Gorvo Barnabas, Ntienche Feuroli Ghislain Landry.

Dia crime na group shooting, no respect orders and collabo for de same act as e dey for article 74, 96,97,276 for penal code and 230 for military judicial code.

Amnesty International bi don warn Cameroon authorities say make de soldiers weh deh take part for de killing no escape punishment.